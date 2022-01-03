News at a Glance

Costa Rica 2022 qualifier: Nigeria invite 26 players for Cameroon clashes Daily Trust - Coach Chris Danjuma has called up 26 players to the camp of Nigeria’s U20 women’s football team, Falconets, ahead of this month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying cracker against Cameroon’s U20 girls, Junior Lionesses. The list includes ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



