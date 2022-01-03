Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo to shut down charity homes operating as businesses
News photo The Punch  - The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to set up a committee to monitor and audit orphanage homes in the state, threatening to close down and prosecute orphanage homes operating as businesses as against their designation as charities.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

