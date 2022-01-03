Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drag Queen, James Brown Celebrates His Dad’s Birthday With Beautiful Photos
News photo Naija News  - Popular Nigerian cross dresser and Drag queen, Obialor, better known as James Brown has celebrated his father on his birthday.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Cross-dresser, James Brown Celebrates Father On Birthday Popular cross-dresser, James Obialor aka James Brown celebrates his father, Peter Obialor as he marks his birthday on Monday. James Brown, who shared photos of himself and his dad The Punch:
PHOTOS: Cross-dresser, James Brown Celebrates Father On Birthday Popular cross-dresser, James Obialor aka James Brown celebrates his father, Peter Obialor as he marks his birthday on Monday. James Brown, who shared photos of himself and his dad
Drag Queen, James Brown Celebrates His Dad’s Birthday With Beautiful Photos News Breakers:
Drag Queen, James Brown Celebrates His Dad’s Birthday With Beautiful Photos
James Brown flaunts his father as he celebrates his birthday – Netizens react Gist Reel:
James Brown flaunts his father as he celebrates his birthday – Netizens react
"I can never do this" Daddy Freeze reacts to photo of James Brown and his dad Kemi Filani Blog:
"I can never do this" Daddy Freeze reacts to photo of James Brown and his dad


   More Picks
1 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 11 hours ago
5 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country - The Cable, 23 hours ago
9 COVID-19 killed 1,742 in Nigeria last year, says NCDC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info