Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gombe APC suspends ex-Reps member Umaru Barambu
News photo The Punch  - The executive committee of the All Progressives Congress of Lembi ward, in Akko Local Government Area of  Gombe State, has suspended a former member of the House of Representatives, Umaru Barambu.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC suspends ex-federal lawmaker for alleged anti-party activities in Gombe Ripples Nigeria:
APC suspends ex-federal lawmaker for alleged anti-party activities in Gombe
Gombe APC suspends former lawmaker, Barambu, over News Wire NGR:
Gombe APC suspends former lawmaker, Barambu, over 'anti-party activities'
Gombe APC Suspends Ex-Reps Member, Umaru Barambu Naija News:
Gombe APC Suspends Ex-Reps Member, Umaru Barambu
Gombe APC suspends former Reps member Barambu News Breakers:
Gombe APC suspends former Reps member Barambu


   More Picks
1 2023: Why Buhari Should Support Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Naija News, 23 hours ago
2 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh opens up - The Info NG, 1 day ago
4 Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 UNIBEN Directs Admission Seekers To Upload O’ level Results - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 EXCLUSIVE: Dowen College to remain shut as other Lagos schools resume Tuesday - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Suspected Fulani herdsmen in military uniform invade Edo community, take over farms, homes and properties - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with probable intestinal blockage - The Guardian, 1 day ago
10 Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info