Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One killed as police repel attack on monarch's palace in Imo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Men of the Imo state police command today January 3 repelled an attack on the palace of Eze Imo; HRH Eze Dr E. C. Okeke, by men suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group at Ezi

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police kill one, repel gunmen attack on Imo monarch’s palace Daily Trust:
Police kill one, repel gunmen attack on Imo monarch’s palace
Police kills suspected IPOB member in failed attack on Imo monarch’s palace Ripples Nigeria:
Police kills suspected IPOB member in failed attack on Imo monarch’s palace
One killed As Police Repel Attack On Monarch Screen Gist:
One killed As Police Repel Attack On Monarch's Palace In Imo


   More Picks
1 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
4 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Customs generate N188.6bn at Onne Port in 2021 — Official - The Nation, 13 hours ago
6 Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
7 Nigeria Not Dumping Ground For EU-Banned Chemicals- NAFDAC - Independent, 15 hours ago
8 Oyetola mourns as ex-Osun military governor, Anthony Obi, dies - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Adamawa husband, 57, arrested for stabbing 40-year-old ex-wife to death over roofing sheet - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Buhari Mourns Bashir Tofa, Describes Him As True Nationalist - Independent, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info