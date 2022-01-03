Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity: Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition, others in Katsina
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Police Command in Katsina State said that it recovered no less than 109 Anti-Aircraft Ammunition, AA, and other items from bandits between January and December 2021 in the state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

