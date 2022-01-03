Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Monaco appoint Philippe Clement as coach
News photo The Punch  - Belgian Philippe Clement has been named as Monaco's new coach, taking over from the sacked Niko Kovac, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

