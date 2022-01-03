Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB Bans Nigerian Anthem In Schools, Fulani Cows
News photo The Trent  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has revealed its action plan for the year 2022. Chika Edoziem, the IPOB’s head of directorate of state, banned the singing of Nigeria’s national anthem in schools across the Southeast. He also announced the ban on ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

