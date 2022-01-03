Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moutinho's Late Goal Earns Wolves First Win At Man United In 42 Years
News photo Complete Sports  - Moutinho secured a hardfought 1-0 win for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Manchester United at Old Trafford, their first since February 1980.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

