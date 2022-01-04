Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We abducted Anambra monarch, burnt palace to take over community oil – Suspects
News photo The Punch  - Some  suspected members of a kidnap gang have said they abducted the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, to take over the oil proceeds of the community.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

