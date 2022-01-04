Post News
News at a Glance
How can we be silent when these evil men enter our villages and gangrape our women and minors?- Sanusi Lamido's wife writes current Miss Nigeria, asks her to use her reign to speak on insecurity in the North
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Maryam Sanusi, wife of former Emir of Kano and CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has written an open letter to Shatu Garko, the current Miss Nigeria, appealing to her to use her reign to speak u
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Sanusi Lamido’s wife urges current Miss Nigeria speak on insecurity in north
Within Nigeria:
Sanusi Lamido’s wife writes open letter to current Miss Nigeria about insecurity in the North
Tunde Ednut:
Sanusi Lamido’s wife writes open letter to current Miss Nigeria about insecurity in the North
News Breakers:
Sanusi Lamido’s wife writes current Miss Nigeria, asks her to use her reign to speak on insecurity in the North
More Picks
1
Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh opens up -
The Info NG,
22 hours ago
3
Customs generate N188.6bn at Onne Port in 2021 — Official -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
4
2023: Why Buhari Should Support Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
5
Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
UNIBEN Directs Admission Seekers To Upload O’ level Results -
Independent,
21 hours ago
7
Hustle a curse, it takes God for Igbos to give money - Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Suspected Fulani herdsmen in military uniform invade Edo community, take over farms, homes and properties -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) -
Top Naija,
19 hours ago
10
Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
