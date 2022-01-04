Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EPL: He’s unreliable, massive risk – Newcastle warned against signing Nigerian star
News photo Daily Post  - Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson has warned Newcastle United against signing Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo. According to him, it is a massive risk for the relegation-battling club to sign Ighalo, who he described as an unreliable ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

