Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SEC Gives Fund Managers January Deadline For Payment Of Regulatory Fees
Leadership  - The Securities and Exchange Commission has reminded all fund managers that payment of the annual supervisory fee to the Commission becomes due from the The Securities and Exchange Commission has reminded all fund managers that payment of the annual ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SEC insists on deadline for fund managers regulatory fees Vanguard News:
SEC insists on deadline for fund managers regulatory fees
Nigeria’s SEC urges fund managers to pay regulatory fees Business Day:
Nigeria’s SEC urges fund managers to pay regulatory fees
SEC Reminds Fund Managers of Regulatory Fees Payment Business Post Nigeria:
SEC Reminds Fund Managers of Regulatory Fees Payment
SEC Reminds Fund Managers on Payment of Regulatory Fees Prompt News:
SEC Reminds Fund Managers on Payment of Regulatory Fees
SEC gives fund managers January 31 deadline to pay regulatory fees The Point:
SEC gives fund managers January 31 deadline to pay regulatory fees


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 4 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition, others in Katsina - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
3 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) - Top Naija, 24 hours ago
6 New Barca signing Torres and Pedri test positive for Covid - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 "Thanks for giving me the greatest love any parent can give their daughter" - Crossdresser James Brown writes as he celebrates his father on birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Obiano didn't give any condition to support my governorship ambition - Anambra Governor-Elect, Charles Soludo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s debt vulnerable, costly, alerts World Bank - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info