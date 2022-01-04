Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"He's blocking development" - Enugu community passes vote of no confidence on monarch
News photo The Herald  - Some indigenes of Nguru community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have passed vote of no confidence on its traditional ruler, Igwe Linus Obayi.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

