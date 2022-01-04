Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady pulls off her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young lady has caused a stir online after going live to lay a curse on her boyfriend and his manhood, following the end of their relationship.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady pulls off her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood 1st for Credible News:
Lady pulls off her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood
VIDEO: Lady removes her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood News Breakers:
VIDEO: Lady removes her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood
Lady pulls underwear on live video, rain unlimited curses on boyfriend Gist Reel:
Lady pulls underwear on live video, rain unlimited curses on boyfriend
Salone:
WOW – Drama As Aggrieved Lady Pulls Off Her Pnties On Live Video To Curse Her Boyfriend And His Mnhood


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Many if not all those faceless accounts that attack you online belong to your close friends - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 FG’s intervention on digital literacy embraces Almajiris - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Update: Househelp who fled with her madam's son in Lagos arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Lukaku Joins Teammates In Training After Apologising To Tuchel Over Interview - The Will, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info