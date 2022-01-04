Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lady pulls off her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A young lady has caused a stir online after going live to lay a curse on her boyfriend and his manhood, following the end of their relationship.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
1st for Credible News:
Lady pulls off her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood
News Breakers:
VIDEO: Lady removes her panties on live video to curse her boyfriend and his manhood
Gist Reel:
Lady pulls underwear on live video, rain unlimited curses on boyfriend
Salone:
WOW – Drama As Aggrieved Lady Pulls Off Her Pnties On Live Video To Curse Her Boyfriend And His Mnhood
More Picks
1
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
2
Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Many if not all those faceless accounts that attack you online belong to your close friends - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
FG’s intervention on digital literacy embraces Almajiris -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
9
Update: Househelp who fled with her madam's son in Lagos arrested in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Lukaku Joins Teammates In Training After Apologising To Tuchel Over Interview -
The Will,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...