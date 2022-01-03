Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman in love with colour pink marries it and vows to never wear another shade
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman has made history by marrying her favourite colour - pink.

 

Kitten Kay Sera held a wedding ceremony so she could tie the knot with the colour in Las Vegas on

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

California Woman Marries The Colour Pink In Vegas Wedding The Guardian:
California Woman Marries The Colour Pink In Vegas Wedding
So You Know People Marry Colours? See What This Woman Did (Photos) Naija Loaded:
So You Know People Marry Colours? See What This Woman Did (Photos)
White Woman in Love With the Color Pink Marries It and Vows to Never Wear Another Shade Monte Oz Live:
White Woman in Love With the Color Pink Marries It and Vows to Never Wear Another Shade
California Woman Marries The Colour Pink In Vegas Wedding News Breakers:
California Woman Marries The Colour Pink In Vegas Wedding


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 4 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition, others in Katsina - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
3 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) - Top Naija, 24 hours ago
6 New Barca signing Torres and Pedri test positive for Covid - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 "Thanks for giving me the greatest love any parent can give their daughter" - Crossdresser James Brown writes as he celebrates his father on birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Obiano didn't give any condition to support my governorship ambition - Anambra Governor-Elect, Charles Soludo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s debt vulnerable, costly, alerts World Bank - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info