Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Niger Republic mayor arrested after 200kg of cocaine was found in his official car
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A mayor in Northern Niger has been arrested after 200kg of cocaine worth around $8.7 million, was found in his official car.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Seize Cocaine Worth $8.7M From Mayor The Punch:
Police Seize Cocaine Worth $8.7M From Mayor's Vehicle In Niger Republic A mayor in Niger Republic and his driver have been arrested after police discovered over 200 kilogrammes of cocaine worth $8.7 million in his official vehicle.
Police Arrest Niger Republic Mayor After 200kg Of Cocaine Was Found In His Official Car Naija Loaded:
Police Arrest Niger Republic Mayor After 200kg Of Cocaine Was Found In His Official Car
Cocaine worth nearly $9m FOUND in Niger Mayor Ladun Liadi Blog:
Cocaine worth nearly $9m FOUND in Niger Mayor's official car | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Police Arrest Niger Republic Mayor After 200kg Of Cocaine Was Found In His Official Car Tori News:
Police Arrest Niger Republic Mayor After 200kg Of Cocaine Was Found In His Official Car


   More Picks
1 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition, others in Katsina - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 UNIBEN Directs Admission Seekers To Upload O’ level Results - Independent, 24 hours ago
6 Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
7 New Barca signing Torres and Pedri test positive for Covid - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 "Thanks for giving me the greatest love any parent can give their daughter" - Crossdresser James Brown writes as he celebrates his father on birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Cash Crunch: Nigerian banks no longer have money to pay customers, says Afe Babalola - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
10 I feel we are not serious - Senator Ali Ndume wonders why FG is yet to name and shame financiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info