Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Femi Adebayo shared a hilarious Tiktok video showing the moment his wife gave him a ''slap'' after he showed interest in picking a second wife.

 

 Watch the v

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor, Femi Adebayo Yaba Left Online:
Actor, Femi Adebayo's wife's epic reaction after he showed interest in taking a second wife (video)
Femi Adebayo’s Wife Reacts After He Showed Interest In Taking A Second Wife In Tiktok Video Independent:
Femi Adebayo’s Wife Reacts After He Showed Interest In Taking A Second Wife In Tiktok Video
Femi Adebayo Receives Slap From Wife For Indicating Interest In Taking A Second Wife Information Nigeria:
Femi Adebayo Receives Slap From Wife For Indicating Interest In Taking A Second Wife
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Brain reset' Fans mock Femi Adebayo after receiving hot 'slap' from his wife over interest in taking second wife


   More Picks
1 2023: Why Buhari Should Support Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Naija News, 23 hours ago
2 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh opens up - The Info NG, 1 day ago
4 Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 UNIBEN Directs Admission Seekers To Upload O’ level Results - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 EXCLUSIVE: Dowen College to remain shut as other Lagos schools resume Tuesday - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Suspected Fulani herdsmen in military uniform invade Edo community, take over farms, homes and properties - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with probable intestinal blockage - The Guardian, 1 day ago
10 Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info