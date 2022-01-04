Bandit Leader Turji Releases 52 Kidnapped Victims After Two Kingpins Were Killed Global Village Extra - By Feyisayo Helen IBADAN(GVE)- Bandits kingpin, Bello Turji has released 52 kidnap victims as part of his efforts to appease the Zamfara State government towards granting him an amnesty. His current gesture is coming a few days after Nigerian Air...



News Credibility Score: 99%