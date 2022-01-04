Kwara NSCDC Establishes Female Squad To Prevent Abduction In Schools

|
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch,
16 hours ago
Zamfara police rescue 97 kidnapped victims including 19 babies and pregnant women - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation,
14 hours ago
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
Federal Govt To Deploy Tucano Jets Against Terrorists, Bandits – Malami - Leadership,
19 hours ago
Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago