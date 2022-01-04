Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bride fights back tears after serving her husband drink during their traditional wedding (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - A video showing a Nigerian bride’s emotional reaction on her wedding day has surfaced on social media. The beautiful bride tried to hold back tears that was building in her eyes when she served her husband-to-be drink at their traditional wedding.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Pretty Bride Fights Back Tears After Husband Throws Drink Served By Her During Their Traditional Wedding Away Naija News:
Pretty Bride Fights Back Tears After Husband Throws Drink Served By Her During Their Traditional Wedding Away
Pretty Bride Fights Back Tears After Husband Throws Drink Served By Her During Their Traditional Wedding Away News Breakers:
Pretty Bride Fights Back Tears After Husband Throws Drink Served By Her During Their Traditional Wedding Away
Bride fights back tears after serving her husband drink during their traditional wedding (Video) Naija on Point:
Bride fights back tears after serving her husband drink during their traditional wedding (Video)
Bride f!ght back tears after serving her husband drink during her traditional wedding Instablog 9ja:
Bride f!ght back tears after serving her husband drink during her traditional wedding


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 10 hours ago
2 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Cash Crunch: Nigerian banks no longer have money to pay customers, says Afe Babalola - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
6 Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s debt vulnerable, costly, alerts World Bank - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Many if not all those faceless accounts that attack you online belong to your close friends - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly fight dirty at the club over Davido (Details) - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info