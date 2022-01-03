Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-England youth player, Plumptre, cleared to play for Nigeria’s Super Falcons
Ripples Nigeria  - Former England youth international Ashleigh Plumptre has gotten approval from world football governing body, FIFA to switch allegiance to Nigeria. The 23-year-old, who plays for Women’s Super League side Leicester City, is eligible to play with the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

