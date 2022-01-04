Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two fleeing suspects, Farouk Mohammed and Jamiu Kasali, who murdered Pastor Babatunde Dada of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

