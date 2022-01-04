Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
US sets global record, announces over one million COVID-19 cases in single day
The Punch
- US sets global record, announces over one million COVID-19 cases in single day
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
US sets global record of over 1 mn daily Covid-19 cases
The Cable:
US hits new daily record with over 1 million fresh COVID infections
PM News:
U.S. sets another COVID-19 daily record - P.M. News
TV360 Nigeria:
US SETS GLOBAL RECORD OF OVER 1MILLION COVID-19 CASES IN ONE DAY
News Breakers:
US sets global record of over 1 mn daily Covid-19 cases
