Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Classic BlackBerry devices to stop working
The Guardian
- Classic BlackBerry devices to stop working
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Old BlackBerry Phones To Stop Working From Tuesday Nostalgic for those mobile phones with a physical keyboard? Brace yourself, because as of Tuesday many models of the once-indispensable BlackBerry devices will no longer work.
Independent:
BlackBerry Phones Will Stop Working For Good This Week
Business Post Nigeria:
BlackBerry OS Phones Officially Stops Working
Global Village Extra:
'End-Of-Life’: BlackBerry Devices Will Stop Working From January 4
Edujandon:
R.I.P. BlackBerry: Devices to stop working after January 4
More Picks
1
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
2
Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
VIDEO: I’m a victim of wife snatching, I am ready to take other peoples’ wives now that I’m rich – Portable -
Bukas Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
New Barca signing Torres and Pedri test positive for Covid -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
8
Cash Crunch: Nigerian banks no longer have money to pay customers, says Afe Babalola -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
9
Zamfara police rescue 97 kidnapped victims including 19 babies and pregnant women -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
