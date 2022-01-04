Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Over Sixty Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Zamfara
News photo AIT  - Over 60 kidnap victims have regained freedom in Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria. Sources said the kidnap victims were released unconditionally by the suspected bandits kingpin Bello Turji who has been terrorizing people in Shinkafi and Isa local ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

