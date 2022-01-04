Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ekiti Guber 2022: INEC pastes ‘Notice of Election’
News photo Prompt News  - In its tradition of keeping to the rule and in accordance with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities issued last year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through its office in Ekiti State has pasted the “Notice of Election” for the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

