Newborn Baby Found Inside Toilet Bin On Plane As Mum Is Arrested (Photo)
Naija Loaded  - The woman suspected to be the child’s mother even though she initially denied parentage has been arrested. The police have arrested a 20-year-old woman after a newborn baby boy was found in the rubbish bin of an airplane toilet.

