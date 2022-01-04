Post News
News at a Glance
“Mind your business” – Reality star, Vee tells those asking if she and Neo are still together or broken up (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Big Brother Naija star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has addressed those curious to know the state of her relationship with fellow reality star,...
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Mind your business” – Reality star, Vee tells those asking if she and Neo are still together or broken up (Video)
The Dabigal Blog:
“Mind your business” – Reality star, Vee tells those asking if she and Neo are still together or broken up (Video)
Gist Reel:
"Aunty is pained" - Reactions as Vee tells shippers to 'mind their business' following alleged break-up with Neo (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“Mind your business” – Reality star, Vee tells those asking if she and Neo are still together or broken up (Video)
Instablog 9ja:
Reality TV Star, Vee, finally addresses ‘shippers’ from the Neo-Vee division
Monte Oz Live:
Reality TV star, Vee Iye Tells Shippers Asking If She and Neo Are Still Together to Mind Their Business
More Picks
1
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams quash two-year beef, hail MC Oluomo and Olaiya Igwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers named Okorocha as one of their sponsors -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
Navy warns public against falling prey to fraudulent recruitment websites -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Nigerians React After A UK Based Nigerian Man Caught His Bestfriend Sleeping With His Wife -
Independent,
24 hours ago
10
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
