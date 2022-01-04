Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Govt yet to implement minimum wage in Anambra - NLC
News photo The Punch  - The Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has said the state government has yet to implement the new minimum wage, three years after the bill was signed into law by the Federal Government.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

