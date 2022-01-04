Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How IPOB made FG to consider Bandits as “Terrorists” – Malami
Politics Nigeria  - The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says the Federal Government is yet to officially designate bandits as terrorists because the government is following international best practices.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Malami: govt will soon designate bandits as terrorists The Nation:
Malami: govt will soon designate bandits as terrorists
Malami: Why FG Is Yet To Designate Bandits As Terrorists Information Nigeria:
Malami: Why FG Is Yet To Designate Bandits As Terrorists
Malami explains why FG is yet to designate bandits as terrorists Tunde Ednut:
Malami explains why FG is yet to designate bandits as terrorists
Malami explains why FG is yet to designate bandits as terrorists Within Nigeria:
Malami explains why FG is yet to designate bandits as terrorists


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 7 hours ago
2 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 New Barca signing Torres and Pedri test positive for Covid - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s debt vulnerable, costly, alerts World Bank - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Cash Crunch: Nigerian banks no longer have money to pay customers, says Afe Babalola - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
8 I feel we are not serious - Senator Ali Ndume wonders why FG is yet to name and shame financiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Moutinho's Late Goal Earns Wolves First Win At Man United In 42 Years - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
10 Ugwuanyi, a good man, one of the shinning lights of PDP – Wike - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info