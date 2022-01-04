Oba David Omisore, Father Of Senator Omisore Is Dead Naija News - The death has occurred of Oba David Olajide Omisore, the Olu of Ayepe-Olode in Osun State. Naija News reports that the traditional ruler who died on Tuesday at the age of 90 is the father of former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore. As ...



News Credibility Score: 99%