Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release
News photo Daily Post  - The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari will consider the

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

What Buhari’ll consider to grant request for Kanu’s release – Malami The Punch:
What Buhari’ll consider to grant request for Kanu’s release – Malami
What Buhari’ll consider to grant request for Kanu’s release – Malami News Breakers:
What Buhari’ll consider to grant request for Kanu’s release – Malami
Malami Speaks On What President Buhari’ll Consider Before Granting Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Online Nigeria:
Malami Speaks On What President Buhari’ll Consider Before Granting Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
Malami Reveals What Will Make Buhari Release Nnamdi Kanu Naija News:
Malami Reveals What Will Make Buhari Release Nnamdi Kanu
Biafra: Malami reveals Buhari’s condition to release Nnamdi Kanu Kemi Filani Blog:
Biafra: Malami reveals Buhari’s condition to release Nnamdi Kanu


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 4 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition, others in Katsina - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
3 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Actor Clem Ohameze, responds to treatment, regains mobility following spinal cord surgery (Video) - Top Naija, 24 hours ago
6 New Barca signing Torres and Pedri test positive for Covid - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 "Thanks for giving me the greatest love any parent can give their daughter" - Crossdresser James Brown writes as he celebrates his father on birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Obiano didn't give any condition to support my governorship ambition - Anambra Governor-Elect, Charles Soludo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s debt vulnerable, costly, alerts World Bank - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info