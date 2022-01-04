Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends
News photo The Nation  - The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), says it plans to resume sales of tickets for travelers, following the expiration of the Federal Government free train ride on Jan. 4.

