Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shakeup in Nigeria Air Force as branch chiefs are redeployed
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of tri-Service and NAF institutions as well as Unit Commanders and other senior officers to reinvigorate the Services for ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAF appoints new branch chiefs, Air officers, commandants, others Nigerian Tribune:
NAF appoints new branch chiefs, Air officers, commandants, others
Shakeup In Nigeria Air Force As Branch Chiefs Are Redeployed The Street Journal:
Shakeup In Nigeria Air Force As Branch Chiefs Are Redeployed
Shakeup in Nigeria Air Force as branch chiefs are redeployed News Breakers:
Shakeup in Nigeria Air Force as branch chiefs are redeployed
NAF in Major Shake-up, Appoints New Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Other Senior Officers Global Upfront:
NAF in Major Shake-up, Appoints New Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Other Senior Officers


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 7 hours ago
2 Banditry: We should carpet-bomb the forests and replant the trees after - El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 New Barca signing Torres and Pedri test positive for Covid - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s debt vulnerable, costly, alerts World Bank - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Cash Crunch: Nigerian banks no longer have money to pay customers, says Afe Babalola - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
8 I feel we are not serious - Senator Ali Ndume wonders why FG is yet to name and shame financiers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Moutinho's Late Goal Earns Wolves First Win At Man United In 42 Years - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
10 Ugwuanyi, a good man, one of the shinning lights of PDP – Wike - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info