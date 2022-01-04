Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Bayelsa Police Arrest 3 Over Alleged Attempt To Use 13-yr-old For Ritual
Leadership
- Detectives attached to the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested three suspects over alleged attempt to hypnotise and use a 13 year-old girl for
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Three 15-year-old suspected Bayelsa cultists hypnotise teenage girl, attempt ritual killing
The Guardian:
Bayelsa Police arrest three suspects for attempted ritual killing
The Sun:
Bayelsa: 3 teenagers in police net for attempted ritual murder
Independent:
Police Arrest Three Teenagers For Alleged Ritual Killing In Bayelsa
PM News:
Updated: 3 teenagers cut finger of 13-year-old girl for 'money rituals' - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Bayelsa Police arrest three suspects for attempted ritual killing
More Picks
1
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams quash two-year beef, hail MC Oluomo and Olaiya Igwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers named Okorocha as one of their sponsors -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
Navy warns public against falling prey to fraudulent recruitment websites -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Nigerians React After A UK Based Nigerian Man Caught His Bestfriend Sleeping With His Wife -
Independent,
24 hours ago
10
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
