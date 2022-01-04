Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa Police Arrest 3 Over Alleged Attempt To Use 13-yr-old For Ritual
News photo Leadership  - Detectives attached to the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested three suspects over alleged attempt to hypnotise and use a 13 year-old girl for

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three 15-year-old suspected Bayelsa cultists hypnotise teenage girl, attempt ritual killing The Punch:
Three 15-year-old suspected Bayelsa cultists hypnotise teenage girl, attempt ritual killing
Bayelsa Police arrest three suspects for attempted ritual killing The Guardian:
Bayelsa Police arrest three suspects for attempted ritual killing
Bayelsa: 3 teenagers in police net for attempted ritual murder The Sun:
Bayelsa: 3 teenagers in police net for attempted ritual murder
Police Arrest Three Teenagers For Alleged Ritual Killing In Bayelsa Independent:
Police Arrest Three Teenagers For Alleged Ritual Killing In Bayelsa
Updated: 3 teenagers cut finger of 13-year-old girl for PM News:
Updated: 3 teenagers cut finger of 13-year-old girl for 'money rituals' - P.M. News
Bayelsa Police arrest three suspects for attempted ritual killing News Breakers:
Bayelsa Police arrest three suspects for attempted ritual killing


   More Picks
1 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams quash two-year beef, hail MC Oluomo and Olaiya Igwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers named Okorocha as one of their sponsors - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Navy warns public against falling prey to fraudulent recruitment websites - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerians React After A UK Based Nigerian Man Caught His Bestfriend Sleeping With His Wife - Independent, 24 hours ago
10 NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info