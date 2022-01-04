Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: I’m a victim of wife snatching, I am ready to take other peoples’ wives now that I’m rich – Portable
News photo Bukas Blog  - Zazoo Zeh crooner, Portable has narrated how a rich man allegedly used money to lure his wife to sleeping with her. In a latest video posted by a popular Instagram blog, Portable briefly exposed his marital status before fame.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

