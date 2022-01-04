Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

14-year-old maid arrested for abducting her boss' two-year-old son
The Guardian  - Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 14-year-old housemaid, Favour Iwuozor for allegedly kidnaping the two-year-old son of her mistress.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

