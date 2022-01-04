AFCON 2021: More trouble for Super Eagles with Al Shabab refusing to release Ighalo

|
1
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
|
Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Navy warns public against falling prey to fraudulent recruitment websites - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation,
18 hours ago
8
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Update: Househelp who fled with her madam's son in Lagos arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago