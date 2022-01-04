Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lukaku Joins Teammates In Training After Apologising To Tuchel Over Interview
News photo The Will  - January 04, (THEWILL) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Romelu Lukaku apologised for saying he was dissatisfied at the club in the viral interview that ruffled feathers in the Stamford Bridge dressing room as the striker returned to ...

