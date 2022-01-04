Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for COVID-19
The Punch
- PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for COVID-19
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Donnarumma Tests Positive For Covid-19
The Guardian:
PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for Covid
Independent:
Donnarumma Becomes The Latest PSG Player To Test Positive For Covid-19
News Breakers:
PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for Covid
More Picks
1
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
2
Zamfara police rescue 97 kidnapped victims including 19 babies and pregnant women -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
7
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Federal Govt To Deploy Tucano Jets Against Terrorists, Bandits – Malami -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
10
Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
