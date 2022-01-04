Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ayra Starr Makes Shazam's 2022 Predictions Playlist | SEE DETAILS
News photo Not Just OK  - Mavin Records singer, Ayra Starr has been named as one of the projected breakout stars on 2022 in Shazam's new predictions playlist for the year.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion - Western Post News, 21 hours ago
4 Carabao Semi Final Between Arsenal, Liverpool In Doubt Due To COVID-19 Infections - The Will, 23 hours ago
5 Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 17 hours ago
7 Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos state house of assembly?s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father - The Punch, 10 hours ago
10 NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
