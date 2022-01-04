Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Four inmates allegedly killed as security agents foiled attempted jailbreak in Osun
News photo Vanguard News  - Four prisoners were reportedly killed during an attempt to escape from Kosere correctional custody, Ile-Ife, Osun State on Tuesday.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

