Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello Presidency
Vanguard News  - Women from Nigeria’s Nineteen Northern State have declared their support for Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, naming him as their choice candidate to run for

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello News Verge:
2023: Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello
2023: Northern women endorse Governor Yahaya Bello The Eagle Online:
2023: Northern women endorse Governor Yahaya Bello
Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello to become next president Pulse Nigeria:
Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello to become next president
2023 presidency: Northern women drum support for Yahaya Bello National Accord:
2023 presidency: Northern women drum support for Yahaya Bello
2023: Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello The Point:
2023: Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 12 hours ago
5 Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Air Force Announces Appointment of New Branch Chiefs, Air Officers’ Commanding - This Day, 7 hours ago
8 NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info