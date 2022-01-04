Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Abducted Plateau Bride-to-be Regains Freedom, Wedding To Hold As Planned
Sahara Reporters
- Abducted Plateau Bride-to-be Regains Freedom, Wedding To Hold As Planned
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Abducted Plateau bride-to-be regains freedom
Yaba Left Online:
Celebrations as abducted Plateau bride weds a day after regaining her freedom (photos)
The Eagle Online:
Wedding continues as bride abducted in Pastor’s house regains freedom
News Breakers:
Jubilations as abducted Plateau bride weds a day after regaining her freedom
Naija Parrot:
Celebrations as abducted Plateau bride weds a day after regaining her freedom (photos)
Tori News:
Celebrations As Abducted Plateau Bride Weds A Day After Regaining Her Freedom (Photos)
More Picks
1
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion -
Western Post News,
19 hours ago
4
Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations -
Monte Oz Live,
16 hours ago
5
Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
7
Carabao Semi Final Between Arsenal, Liverpool In Doubt Due To COVID-19 Infections -
The Will,
22 hours ago
8
NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
10
ADESOLA ADEDUNTAN: FirstBank Is Resilient, Stable And Built For The Long Haul -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...