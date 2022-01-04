Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Transfer Window: Arsenal Moves To Sign Dusan Vlahovic
News photo Naija News  - Arsenal has reportedly made move to sign Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic. Naija News understands that the English Premier League club is in dire need of a good striker after it sidelined former captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Transfer: Vlahovic in shock move to Arsenal Daily Post:
Transfer: Vlahovic in shock move to Arsenal
Goal Machine, Vlahovic In Shock Move To Arsenal Naija Loaded:
Goal Machine, Vlahovic In Shock Move To Arsenal
Transfer Window: Arsenal Moves To Sign Dusan Vlahovic News Breakers:
Transfer Window: Arsenal Moves To Sign Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer: Vlahovic in shock move to Arsenal Within Nigeria:
Transfer: Vlahovic in shock move to Arsenal


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation, 13 hours ago
6 We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Federal Govt To Deploy Tucano Jets Against Terrorists, Bandits – Malami - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Many if not all those faceless accounts that attack you online belong to your close friends - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info