'Ighalo is unreliable, not the kind of player Newcastle need' - Ex-England goalkeeper Paul Robinson
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Three Lions of England, Tottenham and Leeds goalkeeper, Paul Robinson has warned Newcastle United not to sign Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo .

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

