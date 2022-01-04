'Ighalo is unreliable, not the kind of player Newcastle need' - Ex-England goalkeeper Paul Robinson

|
1
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch,
11 hours ago
2
Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
VIDEO: I’m a victim of wife snatching, I am ready to take other peoples’ wives now that I’m rich – Portable - Bukas Blog,
9 hours ago
4
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Femi Adebayo's wife 'slaps' him after he showed interest in taking a second wife in funny tiktok video - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Federal Govt To Deploy Tucano Jets Against Terrorists, Bandits – Malami - Leadership,
15 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s debt vulnerable, costly, alerts World Bank - The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Many if not all those faceless accounts that attack you online belong to your close friends - Filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago