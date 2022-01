Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola The Punch - A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, said on Tuesday that Nigeria would grind to a halt if it should conduct the 2023 general elections with the present 1999 Constitution.



