Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion Western Post News - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday officially launched the emblem and appeal fund ahead of the January 15, 2022 commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Governor Sanwo-Olu, who donated N50million to the state chapter of the Nigerian ...



News Credibility Score: 94%