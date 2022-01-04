|
1
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
Two teenagers caught allegedly trying to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Navy warns public against falling prey to fraudulent recruitment websites - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams quash two-year beef, hail MC Oluomo and Olaiya Igwe - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Kenyan woman kills herself and her two children over husband's infidelity - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation,
19 hours ago
9
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election - Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago